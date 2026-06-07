French Open 2026: Why Was Russian Couple Asked To Hide Flag During Mirra Andreeva's Maiden Victory?

The Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva clinched her maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Maja Chwalinska of Poland at the French Open 2026 women's singles final on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday, June 6.

Andreeva, playing her maiden Major final, dominated the match from the opening serve, overwhelming Chwalinska with a masterclass in aggressive baseline hitting and tactical precision to secure a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory and take home the coveted Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, marking a historic milestone in her burgeoning career.

With this, Mirra Andreeva became the first Russian player since Maria Sharapova in 2014 to clinch a Roland Garros triumph. At 19, she also earned the distinction of being the youngest woman to lift the coveted trophy of the prestigious clay court Grand Slam since Monica Seles in 1992.

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Couple Forced to Hide Russian Flag

As Mirra Andreeva scripted history at the French Open 2026, her moment of celebration in the stands was briefly interrupted by a security intervention. Just moments after the 19-year-old won the Championship match against Maja Chwalinska, a couple in the crowd attempted to unfurl a Russian flag to celebrate the victory as she secured the final point of the match.

As soon as the couple unfurled the Russian flag, a security personnel member, who was deployed to monitor the stands, immediately moved toward them. He directed the couple to stow the flag away, and then the male spectator was seen keeping the flag inside the bag.

The incident caught the attention of the spectators and netizens briefly, and the video of the same quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). Though Mirra Andreeva clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, the incident took away her moment briefly before she could fully celebrate with the crowd.

FANS pull out RUSSIAN flag to celebrate 19-yo Mirra Andreeva's tennis winSecurity SWOOPS in immediately and forces couple to hide it twitter/LWgBtpNrEL

- RT (@RT_com) June 6, 2026

Mirra Andreeva's maiden Roland Garros on Court Philippe-Chatrier concluded with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory over Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska. The historic moment on the court was briefly overshadowed by a security intervention in the stands when supporters attempted to unfurl a Russian flag to celebrate the teenager's title.

Why the Russian Flag Was Removed?

The security personnel member's quick intervention to stop the Russian flag from being displayed was a direct enforcement of the French Open organisers' 'Individual Neutral Athlete' (AIN) protocols.

Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, tennis governing bodies have mandated that athletes from Russia and Belarus compete as neutral participants. As part of this policy, all the official tournament settings, including the court and the spectator areas, strictly prohibit the display of Russian or Belarusian national flags, colors, and symbols.

Even though the players from both countries have nothing to do with the political decisions of their governments, the Grand Slam events, including the French Open, have maintained a strict stance of neutrality to prevent the sporting arena from becoming a site of political protest or nationalistic display.

Any spectator found to be violating these regulations, such as displaying the national flag of Russia or Belarus, is instructed by the security personnel to remove or stow them away, as the display of these national symbols is strictly prohibited under the tournament's neutrality policy. Therefore, there was no exception for Andreeva's fans, and the couple was promptly asked to hide the flag.

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