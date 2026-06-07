Planning Trip To Agumbe? Complete KSRTC Bus Guide From Bengaluru: Routes, Timings And Fare Details

Planning a trip to Agumbe? KSRTC operates multiple buses from Bengaluru with different timings, routes and fares. This guide provides complete details on sleeper and day services, boarding points and ticket prices for a budget-friendly journey.

If you are planning a day trip from Bengaluru, you can travel to Agumbe at an affordable cost using KSRTC buses.

Direct buses operate from the state capital, making it a convenient option for budget travellers.

Travelling by public transport helps reduce travel expenses while ensuring a comfortable journey. This article provides details of three KSRTC bus services operating on this route.

This non-AC sleeper bus departs daily from Majestic Bus Station at 10:03 pm and arrives in Agumbe at 7:30 am the next day. The service operates via the Shivamogga–Thirthahalli route.

Boarding Points: Majestic, Navaranga, Yeshwantpur (Govardhan Theatre), Goraguntepalya (KLE Dental College), Jalahalli Cross, Nelamangala (Kunigal Bypass)

Ticket Price:Rs. 856

This Karnataka Transport bus departs daily at 7:00 am and arrives in Agumbe at 3:00 pm. The service operates via Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Aldur, Balehonnur, Jayapura and Koppa.

Boarding Points: Majestic, Navaranga, Yeshwantpur, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, 8th Mile, Parle-G Toll, Nelamangala (Kunigal Bypass)

Ticket Price: Rs. 506

The Karnataka Transport bus departs daily at 10:20 am and reaches Agumbe at 7:00 pm on the same day. The service operates via Shivamogga and Thirthahalli.

Boarding Points:Majestic, Navaranga, Yeshwantpur, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, 8th Mile, Parle-G Toll, Nelamangala (Kunigal Bypass)

Ticket Price:Rs. 484

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