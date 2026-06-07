Sunny Deol Shares Adorable Pic Of Mom Prakash Kaur Kissing Bobby Deol

Actor Sunny Deol heaped praise on his younger brother Bobby Deol after the release of crime-thriller 'Bandar.' The 'Border' actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with their mother Prakash Kaur celebrating the appreciation Bobby has been receiving for his performance in the film. In the picture shared by Sunny, Bobby can be seen receiving a kiss on the cheek from their mother, Prakash Kaur. The picture shows Bobby leaning leaning towards his mother as she affectionately kisses him. Along with the picture, Sunny added a caption that read, "So happy, Bob. Love you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Esha Deol lauds brother's performance

Earlier, actor Esha Deol also praised her brother's performance in 'Bandar,' which was released in theatres on June 5. Sharing a picture with Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol on her Instagram Story, Esha called Bobby one of the finest actors today and praised his performance in the film. "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya," she wrote. Esha also encouraged audiences to watch the film on the big screen and added, "Go watch Bandar!"

About 'Bandar'

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar has been drawing attention for its unusual storyline and Bobby Deol's performance. Apart from Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in important roles. (ANI)

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