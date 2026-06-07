L-G Sinha Completes Anti-Drug Road March In All 20 Districts Of J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, June 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday completed anti-drug 'Padyatra' campaign in all the 20 districts of the Union Territory by joining the anti-drug road march in Poonch district.

Officials said that L-G Sinha joined the 'Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir' Campaign and Padyatra in Poonch.

Speaking on the occasion, the L-G said that Padyatra has covered all 20 districts of Union Territory and the objective is clear to free the soil of Jammu and Kashmir from scourge of drugs and to eliminate narco-terrorism.

"The fight for a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir intensifies today from Poonch. For next 43 days, every citizen, Panchayat, and ward must unite to target drug smugglers, drug peddlers, drive awareness, and accelerate rehabilitation."

"Collective responsibility will build a healthier future. During the past 57 days, I have visited every district of Jammu and Kashmir and promised the people that the perpetrators harming our society will not go unpunished. Today I assure all the citizens that we will light the lamp of a brighter future," L-G Sinha added.

He said that in the next 43 days we must launch a massive movement in Poonch and across Union Territory that will be dedicated to making every panchayat, every lane, and every household in the district drug-free.

"The people of Poonch know that, being a border district, narco-terrorists attempt to exploit the geography. Cross-border drug smuggling is destroying young lives and, at the same time, financing terrorism. We must confront this through a whole-of-society approach," the L-G added.

He said that confronting the drug menace requires a shift from indifference to action.

He added that 'not my problem' mindset only emboldens drug smugglers and drug peddlers, who rely on public silence to expand their networks.

"True change happens when communities stand united. A drug-free society is built by those who choose to speak up and act, recognising that this is a shared battle affecting us all. A prosperous society requires both economic progress and vigilant citizens."

"To change mindsets and dismantle supply chains, our past 57-day campaign has cracked down hard on the drug network in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 1,130 smugglers arrested under 1,038 FIRs, 63 detained under PIT-NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988), and more than 100 properties attached."

"To completely immobilise these criminals, we have also cancelled 700 driving licenses and moved to revoke 130 passports," the L-G said.

He called for the 'Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir' campaign to reach every household and become a permanent part of public consciousness.

True prevention, he emphasised, lies in giving youth a purpose through education, skills, sports, and transforming them into the ultimate weapon against drug addiction.

"The strategy relies on two powerful pillars. First, mobilize Youth Clubs to act as the frontline defence against local drug networks, and putting women in leadership positions so mothers and sisters can drive the campaign to make every village drug-free," L-G Sinha said.

He announced that law enforcement agencies have been given a free hand to completely eradicate the narco-terror ecosystem.

"Under a newly issued standard operating procedure, individuals involved in drug smuggling will face immediate, severe consequences and their passports, driving licenses, arms licenses, and Aadhar are being cancelled, while their movable and immovable assets are being attached under the NDPS Act."

"A drug-free Jammu and Kashmir will be born of this mass movement. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, law enforcement and narcotics agencies must ensure no drug smuggler or drug peddler operates within their jurisdiction. The road ahead is long, but we will not stop until every narco-terror network is dismantled. Our determination is unwavering, our unity invincible, and our mission is to win," the L-G added.