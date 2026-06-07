'Pro-Khalistan Movement Goes Against Principles Of Sikhism'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The incident where slogan-shouting pro-Khalistan activists barged into an Indian High Commission outreach event in London, forcing police to be called in, is a stark contrast to the principles that Sikhism has championed for over five centuries, an article said.

Political movements are meant to serve education, foster dialogue, create economic opportunities, strengthen communities, and persuade through reasoned argument, according to an opinion piece by Harleen Kaur in Khalsa Vox.

"They do not gain legitimacy by disrupting civic services, intimidating attendees, or desecrating national symbols," she stressed.

Globally, Sikhs have earned respect because of their courage and compassion, not by shouting slogans through megaphones or disrupting public events, Harleen Kaur noted.

By serving free meals through 'langars', providing disaster relief, defending the vulnerable, or contributing disproportionately to public service and national development across the world, the community has built a reputation grounded in "action and service", she said.

Harleen Kaur contended that this legacy of the Sikhs gets tarnished when a small group chooses provocation over principle.

"If the proponents of Khalistan genuinely believe in their cause, they are free to advocate for it through democratic means, public debate, scholarship, political engagement, and peaceful persuasion. That is how legitimate movements operate in democratic societies. But when activism descends into intimidation, vandalism, and disruption, it ceases to be advocacy and becomes mere spectacle," she wrote.

She described the incident as "a tragedy" since such disruptions do not strengthen the cause these activists claim to represent, but "they weaken it".

Such disturbing incidents lead to alienation of ordinary people, reinforcement of negative perceptions, and distraction from meaningful dialogue, she said.

The disruptions by Pro-Khalistanis are far from the timeless teachings of the Sikh Gurus, whose lives serve as a guiding light for millions following Sikhism. While the Sikh Gurus taught courage guided by wisdom, conviction tempered by humility, and resistance rooted in righteousness, these activists chose confrontation over conversation, Harleen Kaur maintained.