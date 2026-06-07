SP Mps Slam 'Directionless' Govt Over Post-Election Price Hikes

SP Leaders Slam 'Directionless' Govt on Inflation

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai on Sunday alleged that his earlier prediction regarding rising prices had come true, claiming that inflation was increasing in a phased manner after elections and calling the government "directionless" with no clear policy framework. Speaking with ANI, Rai said, "During the West Bengal elections, I had said that this is a government which waits for the right moment. Once the elections end, prices will start rising in instalments, day by day. This is a directionless government, with no vision, strategy, or plan and the nation is paying the price for it," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Maurya on Sunday expressed concern over the recent LPG cylinder price hike, alleging that the government has failed to control rising costs. Maurya, while speaking to reporters, said, "We have been continuously opposing rising inflation, the increasing cylinder prices, and the shortage of cylinders. The government has failed to control this." He further urged that an all-party meeting be called on the issue, adding, "The government must clarify the situation and explain where we stand today."

BJP Calls Price Rise a 'Global Phenomenon'

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi described the price hike as a "global phenomenon" and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for keeping the rise moderate in India. "It is rising across the entire world, not just in India. However, the rate of increase in India is much lower compared to other countries. This is due to the Prime Minister's global outreach and policy, which has ensured that the rise is far more moderate here than elsewhere," he said.

LPG Price Hike Amid West Asia Crisis

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the rise in cost due to the West Asia crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the prices of petroleum products in India are linked to the corresponding prices in the international market.

The Government, however, continues to modulate the effective price to the consumer for domestic LPG. Any household can buy as many cylinders as it needs at Rs 942. (ANI)

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