Ministries Discuss 'Privatizing' Jordan's Solid Waste Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration, Walid Masri, and Minister of Environment, Dr. Ayman Suleiman, on Sunday discussed ways and mechanisms to develop the Kingdom's solid waste management sector and enhance partnerships with the private sector to advance this "vital" industry, both environmentally and economically.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Local Administration, the duo reviewed the plan to privatize and develop the sector nationwide, based on the highest technical and environmental standards.

The meeting featured a discussion of the plan's key implementation aspects and the procedures taken to privatize the sector in the Kingdom's Northern Region by preparing blanket terms of reference for a comprehensive economic, technical, and environmental feasibility study, based on the "zero waste" principle.

Regarding Jordan's Central Region, the presentation focused on completing the tender document for the construction and operation of Dhulail transfer station and operation of the Azraq landfill.

The new sanitary landfill is being prepared to be officially tendered in the coming period.

As for the Southern Region, it was announced that procedures are underway to secure the necessary funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) through Cities and Villages Development Bank, which is accredited by the fund.

On its goals, this funding aims to develop infrastructure by shutting down and rehabilitating the region's landfills and converting these sites into engineered sanitary dumps.

This process will be carried out, in coordination and cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority to close and rehabilitate the existing Aqaba landfill and establish a completely new, alternative sanitary site for this purpose.

Accoring to a joint statement, the meeting also went over an investment proposal submitted by investors from regional countries interested in investing in the solid waste management sector within the Kingdom.

Concerning the government's ongoing efforts to support the cleanliness strategy and reduce the phenomenon of indiscriminate waste dumping, the discussions highlighted the ongoing coordination and talks with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation to hold a broad meeting with embassies and international donor agencies to support this national strategy.

//Petra// AG