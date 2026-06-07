Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh Lays Foundation Stone For Drain Project In Bawana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of streets and drains in Prakash Vihar, Shahbad Extension-II, under his Bawana Assembly Constituency.

The project, being undertaken by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), involves an investment of Rs18 crore and aims to strengthen the drainage system while providing improved civic infrastructure to local residents, said an official statement.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Ravinder Indraj Singh stated that the lack of development works in the Bawana Assembly constituency over a prolonged period had resulted in several basic civic challenges.

He said that the Delhi government is continuously working towards providing permanent solutions to these issues and that development projects are being launched and inaugurated across different parts of the constituency.

Ravinder Indraj Singh stated that had development works been carried out in a timely manner in the past, the Bawana region would have presented a different picture today.

He said that the Rekha Gupta government is now working with determination to connect every part of Bawana with the mainstream of development and that no area of the constituency will remain deprived of essential infrastructure.

The objective is to develop Bawana into a modern and well-equipped Assembly constituency with all basic civic amenities, he said.

Ravinder Indraj Singh stated that the Delhi government is working to ensure the availability of essential services such as drinking water, electricity, roads, drains, drainage systems, healthcare, education, public safety and transportation facilities in every village.

He said that the pace of development in the region has accelerated significantly and that citizens are already beginning to experience its benefits.

The Minister informed that on June 3, the foundation stone for the reconstruction of drains in Rohini Sector-22 was also laid, which forms an important part of the ongoing series of development projects in the Bawana Assembly constituency.

In addition, several other development works are being inaugurated and launched across the constituency, and many more significant projects are scheduled to commence in the coming period.

Highlighting his efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure, the Minister stated that, through sustained efforts, the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Updesh Kaur) at Daryapur Kalan resumed operations on June 5.

The school will provide education from Nursery to Class XII and is expected to directly benefit 700–800 girl students.

He described this as a significant step towards the education, safety and empowerment of daughters.