HONOR Announces Upcoming Magic V6 Launch, Crafted For Excellence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The all-new foldable features a premium design, extended battery life, enhanced durability, and an integrated suite of AI features.

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company and foldable industry leader, announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR Magic V6, crafted for excellence. Combining flagship-grade durability, ultra-slim profile, long-lasting battery, and seamless Apple cross-ecosystem connectivity, the HONOR Magic V6 elevates the foldable experience.

Equipped with intelligent AI agents and large-screen multitasking capabilities, it goes beyond a reliable smartphone to serve as a formidable real-world productivity tool.

Uncompromising Durability, Ultra-Slim Design:

The HONOR Magic V6 boasts an impressively slim profile, measuring just 8.75 mm[1] when folded, and 4.0 mm when unfolded (white version), with a lightweight design of around 219g[2] - delivering an in-hand feel closer to a traditional slab smartphone than a conventional foldable.

This ultra-thin form factor makes zero compromises on durability. The outer display is reinforced by the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, while the inner display utilizes UTG flexible glass for a near-zero crease visual experience

At its core is the HONOR Super Steel Hinge, featuring an industry-leading tensile strength of 2800 MPa. Reinforced by an AI-assisted bionic cushioning system, developed through thousands of simulations, the hinge structure effectively absorbs impact and evenly distributes force during accidental drops and everyday use.

Certified with IP68 and IP69[3] ratings, the Magic V6 offers flagship-level resistance to water, dust, and high-pressure sprays-a rarity in the foldable market.

The device also features a 6.52-inch outer display and a 7.95-inch[4] inner foldable display, both supporting adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rates. The outer display reaches a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, while the inner display hits 5,000 nits[5]. Both screens feature advanced eye-comfort technologies[6], including 4320Hz PWM dimming[7], ensuring a comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

Enduring Power, Elite Performance:

Equipped with a massive 6,660mAh[8] HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, the Magic V6 houses the largest battery ever seen in a foldable smartphone. The device also supports 80W Wired and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge[9], alongside Wireless Reverse Charging.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform[10] With an advanced 3nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the HONOR Magic V6 offers elite performance across gaming, multitasking, and productivity.

Intelligent AI Agents and Cross-Ecosystem Productivity:

Running on MagicOS 10, the Magic V6 offers HONOR's most comprehensive AI experience yet. Its suite of HONOR AI Agents[11] -including AI Settings Agent, AI Photos Agent, AI Suggestion, and AI Screen Suggestions-provides intuitive assistance across content creation, meeting workflows, intent recognition, and on-screen contextual actions.

In meeting scenarios, AI Meeting Pilot provides end-to-end support before, during, and after meetings, including intelligent reminders, real-time assistance, structured summaries, chapter-based review, and mind-map generation.

To maximize the inner display's potential, HONOR introduces Fast Flex-activating a dual split-screen mode via a simple folding motion-alongside PC-level Multi-Flex, putting an ultrawide monitor right in your pocket. Powered by a Vulkan graphics engine and desktop-grade architecture, it delivers PC-like smoothness across three simultaneous apps, effortlessly handling files over 1GB.

Breaking down ecosystem barriers, the Magic V6 connects seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch via HONOR Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and dual-screen Mac workflows.

The HONOR Magic V6 also works with Quick Share[12] for app-free file transfers between AndroidTM and compatible Apple devices, making sharing easier, no matter the device you have.

Honor Magic V6 with Google Gemini[13]

Honor Magic V6 with Google Gemini offers seamless interaction via text, voice, or image, with assistance on the go. Share your camera or screen in Gemini Live conversations to ask about anything you see, and manage your schedule, to-do list, or take action with connected apps. It also includes a three-month free trial of Google AI Pro, granting access to features like video generation with Veo 3.1, Nano Banana Pro image creation, Flow AI filmmaking, the NotebookLM research assistant, and 5TB of cloud storage.

Intelligent Imaging:

The HONOR AI Falcon Camera System features a 50MP Ultra-Light Sensitive Main Camera, a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera with CIPA 6.5-stop image stabilization, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera. AI-powered features, including Magic Color 2.0 and AI Image to Video 2.0, support real-time color grading and on-device motion generation.

HONOR strengthens its connected ecosystem with the HONOR Watch 6

Alongside the launch of the HONOR Magic V6, HONOR is also introducing the new HONOR Watch 6, further enhancing its connected ecosystem with a powerful next-generation smartwatch.

The all-new smartwatch designed around ultra-long battery life of up to 35 days, intelligent wellness monitoring, and advanced sports tracking capabilities. Built with a“battery-first” philosophy, it supports over 123 sports modes, including specialized football and badminton tracking with detailed performance analytics such as heat maps, swing analysis, and trajectory insights. The watch also offers comprehensive all-day health monitoring, including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and body energy analysis, powered by the HONOR IntelliSense System for improved accuracy. With dual-band GPS, AI-powered running guidance, up to 3000 nits brightness, NFC payments, and seamless HONOR ecosystem connectivity, the HONOR Watch 6 delivers a well-rounded, durable, and intelligent wearable experience tailored for active and everyday users alike.

Color, Pricing, and Availability:

The HONOR Magic V6 will be available in Red, Gold, White, and Black[14]. Starting from 23 June, HONOR V6 will be available for pre-order at an exciting price and with complimentary gifts.

About HONOR:

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavours to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

[1] Data comes from HONOR laboratory. 8.75mm refers to the thickness in the folded state, while 4.0mm refers to the thickness in the unfolded state of the White model in the folded state. The overall thickness does not include the inner and outer screen protective films and the raised part of the camera.

[2] Data comes from HONOR laboratory. 219g refers to the weight of the White model excluding the inner protective film. The actual data may vary depending on configurations, manufacturing processes, and measurement methods. Please refer to the actual device.

[3] The phone is not professionally water resistant. It is splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof under normal use. It has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP68 and IP69 level in accordance with IEC 60529 (international) standards. Splash, water, and dust resistances are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear.

[4] With a round-corner design on the display, the diagonal length of the inner screen is 7.95 inches (the actual field of view is slightly smaller), and the diagonal length of the external screen is 6.52 inches when measured as a standard rectangle (the actual field of view is slightly smaller). The resolution is measured as a standard rectangle, so the effective pixels are slightly less.

[5] Date comes from the HONOR lab.

[6] The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

[7] HONOR Magic V6 is equipped with 4320Hz (external Screen and internal Screen) PWM dimming technology. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

[8] The typical battery capacity is 6660mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 6510mAh.

[9] The supported maximum wired charging power is 80W when going with the original HONOR SuperCharge charger. The 66W wireless charging is also supported with the original HONOR SuperCharge wireless charger. Please purchase the corresponding charger separately. The actual charging power will intelligently change with the scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience.

[10] Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

[11] Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

[12] Works with compatible devices. ​Devices sold separately. Google, Gemini, and Quick Share are trademarks of Google LLC.

[13] Google, Gemini, and Quick Share are trademarks of Google LLC.

[14] Color availability may vary by region.