Tusshar Kapoor Wishes 'Best Bua' Ekta Kapoor As She Turns A Year Older

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor penned a lovely wish for his producer sister Ekta Kapoor as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

The 'Golmaal' actor published a few rare moments with Ekta on his official handle. He further went on to call her the best 'bua' to his son Laksshya.

Tusshar even shared the lyrics of the popular track "Ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai" from the 1971 movie, "Haré Rama Haré Krishna". The song talks about the unique bond between a brother and a sister.

The 'Shor in the City' actor wrote on his official handle, "Happy birthday to an amazing sister but the best 'bua' in the world! Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai, Ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai. (sic)."

On June 1, as Laksshya turned 10, Ekta wished her nephew with a cute post on social media.

She revealed that Laksshya was the one who got her interested in football. Ekta further credited the little one for making her realize what motherhood is all about.

Her emotional birthday note for her nephew went like this, "Happy birthday,laquuu! My fellow Gemini, the one who got me interested in football enough that I could see a match the one who gave a whole family'aim' then that's why we named him, Lakshya the reason for all our happiness, my older son, my love, and the only time, I realised I was a mother even before became a mother with Ravi, happy birthday, my love here's the double digit years."

Several others from the entertainment industry wished Ekta with heartfelt posts on social media.

Actress Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika from "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", added, "Happy Birthday to Gemini I know...May One personality make responsible decisions while the other ensures we all have a great story to tell later...Happiest Biryhday baba @ektarkapoor (sic)."