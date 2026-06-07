Dehradun Police's New Traffic Plan To Manage Mussoorie Tourist Rush

A massive influx of tourists travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the ongoing summer vacation in schools and the weekend rush has led to heavy traffic congestion on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route, prompting police to implement a special traffic management plan.

According to officials, similar traffic conditions have been witnessed every weekend over the past three to four weeks due to increased tourist footfall and the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

Police Implement Special Traffic Plan

To manage the growing traffic pressure, Dehradun Police has implemented a special traffic management plan, under which routes for vehicles travelling to and from Dehradun and Mussoorie have been divided into four super zones, 10 zones, and 19 sectors.

Zonal Division and Personnel Deployment

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer (Traffic) Ankit Kandari said on Sunday that police personnel have been deployed extensively to regulate traffic movement. "Considering the traffic from Dehradun, Mussoorie and the Char Dham Yatra, we have divided the entire Dehradun area into four super zones, 10 zones and 19 sectors. Officers of the rank of CO, Inspector and SI have been deployed to oversee these zones and super zones, and personnel have been stationed at all major intersections, junctions and entry points," Kandari said.

He said staff have been deployed in morning and evening shifts, and parking sites have also been inspected. "We urge tourists to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas and to follow the prescribed routes," he said.

Real-time Monitoring with Drones and CCTV

Kandari further said drone teams and CCTV surveillance are being used in both Mussoorie and Dehradun to monitor congestion in real time. "We have deployed drone teams in both Mussoorie and Dehradun. Our teams monitor areas with heavy traffic using drones and CCTV cameras. These teams immediately alert the traffic and local police units," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)