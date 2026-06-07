Fadnavis, Gadkari Sing Bollywood Hits At Khasdar Krida Mahotsav

Politicians Turn Singers at Nagpur Event

A memorable and light-hearted moment marked the closing ceremony of the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav' on Sunday, when renowned singer and Indian Idol fame Shanmukha Priya stepped off the stage and approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who were seated among the audience, during her live concert. Requesting the two leaders to sing, Shanmukha Priya handed them the microphone.

Responding to her appeal, Chief Minister Fadnavis sang a few lines from the evergreen Bollywood hit "Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi' and 'Sharabi Ye Dil Ho Gaya' while remaining seated in the audience. Gadkari followed with lines from the classic song 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli'. The spontaneous musical exchange drew loud cheers and applause from the packed auditorium, with both leaders singing from their seats rather than coming on stage. The unique interaction became one of the standout moments of the grand finale of the week-long Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur.

Dignitaries Grace the Closing Ceremony

Pictures from the event were also shared on the official social media handle of Maharashtra CMO. "CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the closing ceremony of 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2026'. Union MoS Raksha Khadse, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC Sanjay Bhende, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Pravin Datke, Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre and other dignitaries were present," the caption read. CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the closing ceremony of 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2026'. Union MoS Raksha Khadse, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC Sanjay Bhende, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Pravin Datke, Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre and other dignitaries... twitter/whVz5T56pZ - CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 7, 2026

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav's Growing Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared an update from the closing ceremony of 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'. | () ⚽️️ | -, | खेलो नागपुर खेलो.. महाराष्ट्र में खेल संस्कृति को नई दिशा मिले और खेल संस्कृति का विकास हो इस... twitter/NNNG3KbSzK - Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2026

"The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav has given Nagpur a new identity in the realm of sports. This eighth edition of the festival will be remembered for its magnificent journey. The event is serving as a catalyst to steer the sports culture in a new direction, not just in Nagpur but across the entire state of Maharashtra," the part of his X post read. (ANI)

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