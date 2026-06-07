PM Modi Govt's 12-Year Journey Has Transformed India Into An Aspirational Nation: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed 12 years in office, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the country has undergone a profound transformation, emerging as an aspirational nation powered by opportunity, innovation and self-confidence.

He asserted that governance reforms, technological advancements and citizen-centric policies have reshaped how Indians view their future and their ability to succeed.

Addressing the media, the minister said the most significant achievement of the past decade has been the change in public mindset, with people increasingly believing that success is attainable through talent, hard work and merit.

He noted that this shift has been particularly visible among young Indians and those from smaller towns, who are now competing and excelling on a national stage.

Highlighting the government's achievements, Singh said India's startup ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth since 2014. The number of startups has expanded from around 350-400 to more than 2.3 lakh, creating nearly 25 lakh jobs across the country. He added that almost half of these ventures are based in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while a substantial share are led by women entrepreneurs, reflecting broader access to opportunities.

The minister also pointed to the rapid expansion of India's space sector, describing it as a symbol of the country's growing innovation-driven economy. According to him, the number of space startups has increased from a single-digit figure a few years ago to nearly 400 today, with one of them recently achieving unicorn status. India's space economy, currently valued at around $9 billion, is projected to grow fivefold and reach approximately $45 billion over the next seven to eight years.

Singh said several early reforms introduced by the Modi government helped establish a more citizen-friendly governance framework. He cited the decision to allow self-attestation of documents in place of mandatory gazetted-officer verification as a landmark move that reflected trust in citizens. Similarly, the abolition of interviews for certain categories of government recruitment reduced discretion and opportunities for malpractice, strengthening transparency and merit-based selection, he said.