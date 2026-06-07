Army's Central Command Holds Civil-Military Event On Flood Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 7 (IANS) Flood preparedness, early warning systems and satellite-based surveillance were in spotlight as the Indian Army's Central Command organised a National Civil-Military Symposium on Flood and Flood Related Disaster Management, an official said on Sunday.

The symposium, organised at Surya Auditorium in Lucknow in coordination with Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), came ahead of Monsoon 2026 to reinforce whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, the Central Command said in a statement.

The deliberations focused on flood preparedness, early warning systems, satellite-based surveillance, CAP and SACHET warning dissemination, climate change related challenges, community resilience and integrated emergency response mechanisms, the statement said on social media platform X.

The symposium reinforced a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach towards disaster risk reduction and strengthened civil-military coordination for a resilient and disaster-ready India, it added.

"The symposium brought together National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), SDMAs, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Air Force, Police, Fire Services, Railways and senior civil-military leadership from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh," the Central Command said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh addressed the gathering and highlighted the need for preparedness, coordination, community resilience and leadership in disaster management.

"The event was attended by Lieutenant General A. Sengupta, Central Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief; Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri (Retd), Uttar Pradesh SDMA Vice Chairperson; and Uday Kant Misra, BSDMA Vice Chairperson," the statement said.

"Earlier, the Central Command's Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Training Centre at Fatehgarh, commemorated the World Environment Day 2026 with a series of impactful environmental initiatives, including a mass plantation drive, cleanliness campaign and an energised bicycle rally, witnessing enthusiastic participation by all ranks and families in support of a greener and more sustainable future," the statement added.

"Reinforcing environmental awareness at the grassroots level, young children participated in an art competition themed on climate change, while informative sessions on reduction of single-use plastic and effective waste management were also conducted," a statement said on X.

"The collective spirit and active involvement reflected a shared commitment towards environmental responsibility and sustainable living," it added.

"Aligned with the global theme 'Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future', the Regimental Centre reaffirmed its steadfast dedication towards environmental conservation, community awareness and nation-building," the Central Command of Indian Army said.