Private Investment Announcements Jump To Rs 56 Lakh Crore In FY26: SBI Research

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Private sector investment activity witnessed a significant surge in FY26, with investment announcements rising to Rs 56 lakh crore from Rs 37 lakh crore in the previous financial year, according to a report by State Bank of India Research. The sharp increase comes amid ongoing debates over the pace of private capital expenditure and suggests growing confidence among businesses in the country's economic prospects.

In its latest Ecowrap report, SBI Research noted that private investment announcements have recorded a substantial rise during the year, contributing to a broader uptrend in overall investment activity. Total investment announcements across sectors climbed to Rs 80 lakh crore in FY26, compared with Rs 17 lakh crore in FY19.

The report highlighted that the manufacturing sector emerged as the largest contributor to fresh investment announcements during FY26, accounting for 28.9 per cent of the total. The power sector closely followed with a share of 28.7 per cent, while building infrastructure projects contributed 23.1 per cent to overall investment proposals.

According to SBI Research, recent GDP data further reinforce the view that investment activity has gained considerable traction. The report said FY26 presents an important opportunity to assess investment trends as official economic data point to strengthening capital formation, particularly during the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a key indicator used to measure investment in the economy, expanded by 10.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY26. The strong growth in GFCF indicates that businesses have stepped up spending on assets such as machinery, equipment, infrastructure and other long-term investments.

The report added that the sharp rise in investment announcements, coupled with stronger capital formation data, points to improving momentum in the investment cycle and could provide support to economic growth in the coming quarters.