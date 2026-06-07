Budget Water Purifiers: 5 Budget Hacks For Clean Drinking Water Under ₹1000

Looking for clean water without an expensive RO? Non-RO options like gravity filters and non-electric purifiers can be safe and budget-friendly. Here's what you need to know before choosing the right option.

This gravity water filter works without any electricity and cleans water in a natural way. It helps remove bacteria, dust, and dirt, making it a great option for small families. You can easily find one in the ₹500 to ₹1000 budget, and it's quite useful for daily use.

This is a storage-based filter system with tanks at the top and bottom. It purifies water without electricity and improves its taste. It also helps balance the TDS levels, which is why people consider it the best choice for PGs and hostels.

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You can attach this filter directly to your tap, and it cleans the water through multiple layers. It has a 6-stage filtration process that removes dirt and tiny particles. It's useful for both bathing and drinking water and is available at a very low price, around ₹100–₹300.

This is the best option for travel and outdoor activities. It can filter water from any source like a river or stream, making it safe to drink. This lightweight and easy-to-carry gadget is very useful during trekking and emergencies. You can find it on amazon in the ₹1000 range.

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This filter helps remove bad smells, chlorine, and other impurities from the water. It makes the water taste better and is also quite affordable. For small household needs, this is an easy and excellent option.

Most Searched Questions

1. Is it safe to drink water without an RO machine?

Yes, if you use the right water filter or purifier, the water can be largely safe to drink.

2. Which is the cheapest water filter?

The 6-layer tap filter is the cheapest and most easily available option.

3. Which water purifier is best for travel?

A portable water purifier is considered the best for travel and outdoor use.