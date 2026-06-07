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Royal Decree Accepts Rifai's Resignation From Senate

Royal Decree Accepts Rifai's Resignation From Senate


2026-06-07 09:06:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued accepting the resignation of Samir Rifai from the Senate, effective 7 June 2026.

His Majesty King Abdullah II received Rifai at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday to thank the outgoing Senate vice president for his efforts throughout a long career in public service, and bestowed upon him the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the First Degree.

//Petra// AJ

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Jordan News Agency

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