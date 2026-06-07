Royal Decree Accepts Rifai's Resignation From Senate

His Majesty King Abdullah II received Rifai at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday to thank the outgoing Senate vice president for his efforts throughout a long career in public service, and bestowed upon him the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the First Degree.

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