Simonyan:“Monkeys” Handing Out Bribes Will End Up In Prison

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Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan has accused opposition forces of engaging in vote-buying during the country's parliamentary elections, warning that those involved would face consequences after the vote, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters, Simonyan claimed that individuals distributing alleged election bribes“should be afraid” and predicted that the opposition, including Strong Armenia Alliance associated with businessman Samvel Karapetyan, would suffer a major defeat.

In particularly harsh remarks directed at those allegedly involved in handing out bribes, Simonyan referred to them as “monkeys.”

“They're monkeys. We'll keep those monkeys in cages meant for monkeys. We'll go to the cages right after the elections, and they'll end up in prison,” Simonyan stated.

Separately, the parliamentary speaker also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would remain the candidate of the ruling Civil Contract Party for prime minister in the next parliamentary elections scheduled for 2031.