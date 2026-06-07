UN Mission Expresses Concern Over Reported Detention Of Women In Herat

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed concern over the reported detention of women by Taliban authorities in the western city of Herat, saying the incident raises serious human rights concerns.

In a statement, UNAMA said the developments in Herat have triggered“serious questions” regarding respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, urging the authorities to ensure the protection of basic civil liberties.

The mission called on the Taliban to respect the rights of all citizens, stressing that freedom of movement is a basic human right and that men and women must be treated equally under the law. UNAMA said it reminded the de facto authorities that all individuals are entitled to freedom of movement and equal protection before the law.

Local sources said at least 20 women were detained in Herat over the past two days, while public transport drivers, including taxi and rickshaw operators, were reportedly instructed not to transport women without a male guardian or without adhering to the dress requirements imposed by local authorities.

Sources further reported that Taliban officials in Herat's Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had previously warned that women not complying with prescribed dress codes could be removed from public spaces and detained.

The Taliban authorities have not issued any official comment on the reported detentions. The situation comes amid ongoing concerns from international organizations about restrictions on women's rights and freedom of movement in Afghanistan since the group returned to power in 2021.