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Scientists Revive Ancient Yeast from Ötzi Mummy to Bake Sourdough Bread
(MENAFN) Researchers have successfully baked sourdough bread using yeast strains recovered from the remains of a 5,300-year-old mummy known as Ötzi the Iceman, according to reports from Eurac Research.
The study, led by scientists at the Italian-based institute, identified multiple cold-adapted yeast strains taken from samples associated with Ötzi, including material from his skin, digestive system, and surrounding glacial meltwater. The mummy was originally discovered in the Alps in 1991.
Researchers said they conducted preliminary experiments in which the ancient yeast was introduced into a sourdough starter, eventually producing usable dough after an adaptation period of about two weeks, according to reports.
A microbiologist involved in the study noted that the yeasts showed unusual resilience due to their long-term adaptation to extremely low temperatures, as Ötzi was naturally preserved in conditions around −6°C (21.2°F). This made them particularly suited to cold fermentation environments.
The team suggested that these strains could have practical applications in modern food production, particularly for fermentation processes carried out at low temperatures. Such applications could reduce energy consumption in refrigeration-dependent stages of food transport and storage.
The analysis of Ötzi’s microbiome revealed a complex mixture of biological material, including organisms present during his lifetime, microbes that colonized the body after death in the glacier, and more recent microorganisms introduced during excavation and preservation efforts.
Genetic findings indicated that the cold-resistant yeast likely originated from the glacial environment where the mummy was preserved and remained biologically active in some form over thousands of years.
The study adds to a growing field of research exploring ancient microorganisms, including previous cases such as the revival of a 46,000-year-old roundworm from Siberian permafrost in 2023, according to reports.
The study, led by scientists at the Italian-based institute, identified multiple cold-adapted yeast strains taken from samples associated with Ötzi, including material from his skin, digestive system, and surrounding glacial meltwater. The mummy was originally discovered in the Alps in 1991.
Researchers said they conducted preliminary experiments in which the ancient yeast was introduced into a sourdough starter, eventually producing usable dough after an adaptation period of about two weeks, according to reports.
A microbiologist involved in the study noted that the yeasts showed unusual resilience due to their long-term adaptation to extremely low temperatures, as Ötzi was naturally preserved in conditions around −6°C (21.2°F). This made them particularly suited to cold fermentation environments.
The team suggested that these strains could have practical applications in modern food production, particularly for fermentation processes carried out at low temperatures. Such applications could reduce energy consumption in refrigeration-dependent stages of food transport and storage.
The analysis of Ötzi’s microbiome revealed a complex mixture of biological material, including organisms present during his lifetime, microbes that colonized the body after death in the glacier, and more recent microorganisms introduced during excavation and preservation efforts.
Genetic findings indicated that the cold-resistant yeast likely originated from the glacial environment where the mummy was preserved and remained biologically active in some form over thousands of years.
The study adds to a growing field of research exploring ancient microorganisms, including previous cases such as the revival of a 46,000-year-old roundworm from Siberian permafrost in 2023, according to reports.
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