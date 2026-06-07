Two Rajasthan Shooters Arrested For Murder In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police, has apprehended two Rajasthan-based shooters involved in Ferozepur shopkeeper's murder case from Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishnu Kumar, a resident of Rupbas in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; and Rahul Mahawar, a resident of Anantpura in Rajasthan's Kota.

Police teams have also recovered one.30 bore Beretta pistol along with 10 cartridges from their possession.

As per information, two assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and fired three rounds from a pistol, murdering Gurcharan Singh Gaba, owner of Gaba General Store in Makhu village in Ferozepur on June 1.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Vishnu has a criminal background involving extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft, and Arms Act violations, and was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 declared by the Rajasthan Police.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said that following the incident, a special operation codenamed "Hill Trap" was launched by the AGTF Punjab, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajan Parminder Singh and extensive raids were conducted in Rajasthan.

Acting upon human-intel developed during these raids, the hideout of the accused was traced to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding a joint operation was launched by AGTF Punjab, Ferozepur Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The ADGP said the accused were intercepted at a checkpoint established at the Patnitop-Kud Road near Kud Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir, and upon being confronted by the police team, the accused allegedly attempted to evade arrest.

However, the police teams apprehended both accused and recovered the pistol from their possession, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ferozepur) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that police teams are now focusing on uncovering the larger conspiracy behind the incident, including identifying those who may have planned, financed, or facilitated the attack.