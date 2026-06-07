CM Dhami: Inclusive, Accessible Justice Is Core Of Good Governance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the annual conference of the Uttarakhand Judges Association, "Judicium 2.0: Inclusion, Access and Strengthening," held at UPES Bidholi in Dehradun. Addressing the gathering, he stated that making the justice delivery system more inclusive, accessible, transparent, and effective is at the core of good governance. He emphasised that ensuring timely and impartial justice for every section of society remains one of the state government's highest priorities.

Inclusive and Accessible Justice a Priority

The Chief Minister said that the conference theme focuses on crucial issues such as inclusivity, easy access to justice, and strengthening judicial institutions, all of which are closely aligned with the vision of building a developed India. He noted that every section of society should receive equal opportunities and respect within the justice system and that geographical or economic challenges should never become barriers to accessing justice. This is particularly important in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, where people living in remote areas must have access to simple and effective judicial services. He added that the true value of justice lies in its impartiality and timeliness, and unnecessary delays can undermine public trust in the judicial system.

Highlighting the role of the judiciary, the Chief Minister said it is a strong pillar of democracy that not only safeguards citizens' rights but also strengthens the sense of trust and security within society. He stated that the success of the rule of law depends on public confidence in the judiciary and commended judges for discharging this responsibility effectively.

Modernising India's Judicial System

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several historic initiatives have been undertaken to modernise, enhance transparency, and make the country's judicial system technology-driven. New laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, along with systems like e-Courts, the National Judicial Data Grid, digital case management, and video conferencing, have made judicial processes more efficient and effective.

State-Level Initiatives to Uphold Law

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government is also continuously working to strengthen judicial infrastructure and expand facilities such as digital courts, e-filing, and virtual hearings. He added that long-pending cases are being resolved speedily and amicably through Revenue Lok Adalats.

Emphasising the government's commitment to law and order, he stated that the state is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against crime. Referring to measures such as the anti-copying law, anti-conversion law, anti-riot legislation, and actions against corruption and illegal encroachments, he said these initiatives have further strengthened the rule of law in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also described the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state as a historic step toward women's empowerment and ensuring equal justice for all citizens, noting that it has attracted attention across the country.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the conference, he said that "Judicium 2.0" would play a significant role in making the justice system more inclusive, accessible, transparent, and effective, while contributing to the vision of building a developed and exemplary Uttarakhand. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced an allocation of Rs 5 crore for the welfare fund of the Uttarakhand Judges Association and also released the Association's commemorative publication. (ANI)

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