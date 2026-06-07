Retail Sukuk, UAE Global Cadres: Key Initiatives, Financial Milestones Achieved In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In 2025, the UAE achieved some key financial milestones, including approving a Dh92.4-billion budget for 2026, a 29 per cent increase from 2025, reflecting the resilience of the UAE economy.

The country also executed nine Islamic Treasury Sukuk auctions, at a value of Dh9.9 billion.

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With a focus on Emiratis, the "UAE Global Cadres" initiative was launched in 2025, seeking to empower young national talent to pursue careers in regional and international financial institutions and organisations.

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In the UAE, achievements are measured by their sustainability and by what they create for future generations in terms of opportunity, prosperity, and global leadership.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Last year also saw a landmark move - with the launch of its“Retail Sukuk” initiative, UAE opened a new investment channel for citizens and residents, enabling individuals to invest in sovereign-backed Islamic financial instruments starting from just Dh4,000.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Minister of Finance, reviewed the 2025 annual report, which he said "documents a year of achievements". It reflects "a continued journey of advancing fiscal policies, strengthening sustainability, and reinforcing the UAE's global competitiveness," he added.

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