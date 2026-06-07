Retail Sukuk, UAE Global Cadres: Key Initiatives, Financial Milestones Achieved In 2025
The country also executed nine Islamic Treasury Sukuk auctions, at a value of Dh9.9 billion.Recommended For You
With a focus on Emiratis, the "UAE Global Cadres" initiative was launched in 2025, seeking to empower young national talent to pursue careers in regional and international financial institutions and organisations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.In the UAE, achievements are measured by their sustainability and by what they create for future generations in terms of opportunity, prosperity, and global leadership.
Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Last year also saw a landmark move - with the launch of its“Retail Sukuk” initiative, UAE opened a new investment channel for citizens and residents, enabling individuals to invest in sovereign-backed Islamic financial instruments starting from just Dh4,000.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Minister of Finance, reviewed the 2025 annual report, which he said "documents a year of achievements". It reflects "a continued journey of advancing fiscal policies, strengthening sustainability, and reinforcing the UAE's global competitiveness," he added.ALSO READ
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