Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Passes Away Aged 56: Indian Media Reports
Salim Kumar has long battled liver-related health complications. After a liver cirrhosis diagnosis, a condition he has discussed openly with the public, the actor ultimately underwent a liver transplant, according to Indian media outlets.Recommended For You
Salim Kumar has not been very active professionally in recent years, but fans hold on to his old movies, with dialogues from them forming a part of every day life for Malayalees.
Born on October 10, 1969 in Kerala, Kumar is known for films like Karuttha Joothan, Abu, Son of Adam and Compartment.ALSO READ
- Malayalam actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, Indian media reports KP Gopakumar, one of Mohanlal's first co-stars, dies at 73 Salim Khan is still in ICU, but improving, says Aamir Khan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment