Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Passes Away Aged 56: Indian Media Reports

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has passed away at the age of 56, Indian media reported on Saturday. The National Award-winning actor was hospitalised and is on ventilator support, as per Indian media reports.

Salim Kumar has long battled liver-related health complications. After a liver cirrhosis diagnosis, a condition he has discussed openly with the public, the actor ultimately underwent a liver transplant, according to Indian media outlets.

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Salim Kumar has not been very active professionally in recent years, but fans hold on to his old movies, with dialogues from them forming a part of every day life for Malayalees.

Born on October 10, 1969 in Kerala, Kumar is known for films like Karuttha Joothan, Abu, Son of Adam and Compartment.

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