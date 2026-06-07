Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Planning Madison Square Garden Wedding: Report

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, according to multiple sources cited by Page Six.

The famed venue, home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, is said to have been chosen for its privacy and security as the couple prepares for a high-profile wedding celebration.

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"Everyone's been sworn to secrecy," a source told Page Six.

The publication previously reported that Swift and Kelce, both 36, are planning to marry in New York over the July 3 weekend. According to insiders, privacy was a top priority when selecting a venue.

Sources told the outlet that guests could be transported to the arena on blacked-out buses, while Madison Square Garden's multiple entrances and secure infrastructure would help shield the event from public attention.

While an arena may seem like an unusual wedding venue, one source noted: "If you have billions, you can transform the space into a wedding venue."

Fueling speculation further, Madison Square Garden reportedly has no scheduled events between June 29 and July 6.

The venue also holds personal significance for Swift, who has performed there eight times throughout her career, including shows during her Fearless and Speak Now tours, as well as several Z100 Jingle Ball appearances.

According to Page Six, several celebrities have received invitations to the wedding, including Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were not included on the guest list following an apparent falling out.

The couple were spotted several times in New York City last month, dining at popular restaurants and sparking speculation that they were overseeing wedding preparations.

Security is expected to be heightened across New York during the US Independence Day holiday weekend. During a recent briefing, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch jokingly referenced the rumoured wedding while discussing major events planned across the city.

"And potentially Taylor Swift's wedding," she said before adding, "I'm kidding."

Swift's ties to New York City date back more than a decade. The singer purchased adjacent penthouses in Tribeca in 2014 and later expanded her property portfolio in the neighbourhood. She also briefly lived on Cornelia Street during renovations, inspiring her 2019 song Cornelia Street from the album Lover.

The singer also paid tribute to the city with her 2014 hit Welcome to New York and served as New York City's Global Welcome Ambassador from 2014 to 2015.

Swift and Kelce reportedly became engaged in August 2025. If the wedding plans prove true, they will join a long list of celebrity couples who have married in New York City, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

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