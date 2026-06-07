ICC Marks World Environment Day 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), in association with the ICC Youth Wing, celebrated World Environment Day on Friday, 5 June 2026, at ICC Ashoka Hall. Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

ICC General Secretary Abraham K Joseph welcomed the guests and dignitaries, followed by opening remarks by ICC Vice President Shantanu Deshpande. ICC President AP Manikantan delivered the presidential address. Addressing the gathering, H E Vipul highlighted the significance of World Environment Day and encouraged everyone to play their part in protecting the environment through responsible and sustainable practices.

As part of the celebrations, a sapling plantation ceremony was conducted by H E Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar. The Chief Guest also visited the Model Exhibition Projects presented by students from Indian schools in Qatar, appreciating their innovative ideas and commitment towards environmental sustainability.

Aswin Madhusoodanan delivered a talk on the theme“Resilient Earth, Responsible Living”, sharing valuable insights on environmental responsibility and sustainable living.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by ICC Youth Wing General Secretary. The event was graced by ISC President EP Abdurahman, ICBF President Shanavas Bava, IBPC Vice President Abdul Sathar, ICC Vice President Shantanu Deshpande, ICC General Secretary Abraham K. Joseph, presidents of associated organisations, and senior community members.