PISQ Organises Spelling Bee Competitions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan International School Qatar organised the Junior & Senior Spelling Bee Competitions 2026 on May 21 and 22 at the prestigious Arbab Hall, bringing together talented young spellers from KG, Primary, Girls, Boys, and Cambridge Wings.

The two-day academic event aimed to strengthen vocabulary, pronunciation, phonetic awareness, public speaking confidence, and healthy academic competition among students. Participants demonstrated remarkable preparation, stage confidence, listening skills, and linguistic excellence throughout the competition.

The event was honoured by the gracious presence of the Principal PISQ Ch. Muhammad Afzal as the Chief Guest, alongside respected Vice Principals and dedicated faculty members who encouraged and appreciated the outstanding efforts of all participants.

The competition showcased outstanding talent across all grade levels, with students delivering impressive performances. In KG 1, Aleeza Irfan of Kirthar House secured first place, while Fatima Noman of Gasherbrum House finished as runner-up. In KG 2, Zainab Fatima of K2 House claimed the winner's title, with Abdul Hadi, also from K2 House, taking second place.

Among Level 1-2 students, Muhammad Almir Khan of Gasherbrum House emerged as the winner, while Muhammad Ali of K2 House was named runner-up. In the Level 3-4 category, Arissa Munir of Kirthar House secured first place, followed by Haniya Asif, also from Kirthar House, in second place. For Level 5-6, M. Haris of Kirthar House was declared the winner, while Fatima Muhammad Abdullah, also representing Kirthar House, earned the runner-up position. In the Level 7-8 category, Insharah Imran of Kirthar House took first place, with M. Saad, also from Kirthar House, finishing as runner-up.

Congratulations to all winners, runner-ups, and participants for their hard work, dedication, and confidence on stage. Every participant truly proved that learning, courage, and perseverance are the real victories of education.