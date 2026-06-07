Iran Complains About US Visa Denials For National Football Team Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Politico stated this in an article.

The dispute marks another diplomatic confrontation between the two countries, which have been at war since late February, when the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The two sides have not yet reached a peace agreement.

Now, just days before Iran's match against the New Zealand national football team on June 15 in Los Angeles, Iran's embassy in Turkey has accused the United States of "the worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport."

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"By extending your whimsical hostilities against the Iranian nation into the realm of sport, the U.S. government in practice is depriving Iran's national team of its right to play in the World Cup under normal conditions and without undue pressure and stress," the Iranian embassy said.

The statement came after comments by U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who said he was proud of his team for processing visas for the Iranian national football squad traveling to the United States.

"You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States' host obligations merely by praising yourselves. Why do you not say that visas were denied to a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, technical advisers, and others who are an integral part of any national football team?" the embassy wrote in response to Barrack.

The U.S. Department of State stated that "the visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued."

According to Politico journalists, Iran's participation in the World Cup is itself somewhat surprising. In March, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that although Iran was welcome to attend the celebrations, he did not "believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

As Ukrinform previously reported, the national teams of Ukraine and Poland failed to advance through the qualification stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Photo: AA