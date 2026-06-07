Patna: Fire Safety Inspection At Khan Global Studies Centre Reveals Lapses, Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 7 (IANS) Trouble seems to be mounting for city's Khan Global Studies centre, the coaching institute run by Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir' as the institute was found be lacking on various parameters, during the fire safety audit.

The Bihar Fire Safety services undertook a fire safety inspection at the Khan Sir's institute this weekend, following a deadly blaze at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur.

The coaching institute was recently under spotlight over incidents of firing.

The institute, said to be running with several deficiencies, has been issued a notice after it was found to be running with several violations of mandatory fire safety guidelines.

Multiple installations, including coaching institutes, commercial establishments and others frequented by public, have undergone fire safety audit in the past few days.

Ritesh Kumar Pandey, Commandant of the Bihar Fire Service, said that Khan Global Studies had also been inspected in May.

The fire safety audit team found various gaps, including lack of mandatory fire safety arrangements -- only one staircase, no emergency exits, lack of firefighting equipment, and non-compliance with prescribed safety norms.

The department emphasised that since a large number of students visit the institute daily for studies, their safety is of paramount importance.

It has directed the coaching management to complete all necessary rectifications within seven to 10 days.

If safety standards are not met within the stipulated timeframe, the department may consider further action, officials said.

Several deficiencies had come to light during the last inspection as well, however, due to unsatisfactory progress in addressing those concerns, the department has now adopted a stricter stance.

Fire safety inspections were also conducted at several private hospitals in Patna, where serious safety lapses were discovered.

Notably, seven people recently lost their lives in a fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur.