Al Anaam Factory Leads With 45% Share Of Eid Sacrifice Animals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Anaam Factory for Animal Production has reinforced its position as one of Qatar's leading strategic national facilities supporting the country's food security ecosystem, following its successful execution of nearly 6,500 sacrfice animals during Eid al-Adha this year.

According to official data released by the Ministry of Municipality, this accounted for a significant share of the 14,584 slaughtered animals inspected and processed under veterinary supervision across the country.

This achievement underscores Al Anaam Factory's leadership in the Qatar market, which comprises 14 licences issued by the ministry for meat production projects nationwide.

With this record result, Al Anaam Factory accounted for approximately 45% of all slaughtered animals across Qatar's 12 abattoirs during the Eid season.

Shamlan Alavadhi, the executive manager of Wathnan Holding Group, the parent company of Al Anaam Factory, said that this achievement highlights the vital role of national investments in advancing self-sufficiency.

He noted that the factory is one of the private sector's flagship projects and operates without government subsidies, yet continues to fulfil its strategic role in supporting Qatar's food security objectives with efficiency and responsibility.

Alavadhi added that this milestone builds on the factory's strong operational and commercial performance throughout April and May.

During this period, Al Anaam Factory successfully increased procurement and import volumes from regional and international markets, receiving a total of 35,240 head of livestock through land and sea logistics channels – 12,105 head in April and 23,135 head in May – ensuring sufficient supplies to meet seasonal demand for meat products during Eid al-Adha, including sheep, goats, cattle and camels.