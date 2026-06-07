Doha Festival City Records Rise In Footfall In May, With Strong Performance During Eid Al-Adha
The performance was supported by growth across the destination's offering, including recent openings such as YSL Beauty, Penhaligon's, Squat Wolf, Carter & White, and Bluemint, alongside a robust pipeline of upcoming brands including Armani Perfumes, Tom Ford, Dan John, Peserico, and % Arabica.
The Eid programme also delivered strong family and community engagement, with more than 9,000 visitors taking part in the Kids Activation Area between May 20 and June 2, enjoying activities such as Arabic calligraphy, storytelling, engaging live shows, henna art, face painting, colouring activities, and traditional games.
Doha Festival City further strengthened its community impact through initiatives including“Your Sacrifice, Their Eid” with the Qatar Red Crescent Society, which saw over 1,000 sheep soft toys sponsored within the first two days, and the return of the“Branches of Kindness” initiative in partnership with Qatar Charity.
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