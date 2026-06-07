Get Set For Colorverse Experience

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Calendar has announced the launch of the ColorVerse Experience, a next generation immersive entertainment attraction. Taking place at Katara Cultural Village's South Parking from July 15 to September 15, the experience will add a new family-focused attraction to Qatar's summer events calendar.

The ColorVerse Experience invites visitors on an interactive storytelling journey through the world of Colorama, a once vibrant realm that has lost all colour and vitality. Throughout the experience, visitors become "Restorers", tasked with reactivating the core RGB colour system, overcoming the colour-consuming creatures known as the "Munchers", and ultimately restoring balance and life to the world.

At the heart of the experience is HUE, a friendly guide who accompanies visitors through seven interactive zones as they embark on a mission to restore colour to Colorama. The journey begins in a grey and colourless world, where visitors discover that the Munchers have drained Colorama of its vibrancy. Guided by HUE, visitors take on the role of "Restorers", completing a series of interactive challenges and activities to reactivate the red, green, and blue colour systems and gradually bring colour back to the world.

As the adventure unfolds, visitors work together to overcome the Munchers before reaching Colorama City, where they help restore colour and life to the entire city. The experience extends beyond the central mission through immersive environments, interactive installations, live stage performances, and opportunities to meet some of the characters featured throughout the journey, creating an engaging and memorable experience for families and visitors of all ages.

Designed as a fully immersive walkthrough attraction, the experience combines innovative lighting, sound design, projection effects, motion elements, and interactive gameplay to create a multi-sensory environment that engages visitors of all ages. Through its blend of storytelling, technology, and collaborative participation, the attraction offers a unique entertainment experience for families, young people, and visitors.

Qatar Calendar ColorVerse Experience Katara Cultural Village