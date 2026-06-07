403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - 07/06: Support In Sight (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) WTI Crude Oil went into the weekend with what almost appears is a rather calm price around the $88.280 mark. This value was also seen early this past week when the commodity began its trading. However, by Wednesday of this past week WTI Crude Oil was touching the 94.840 realm in futures markets.
- The price of WTI Crude Oil remains transfixed in a world which sentiment is playing a pivotal role in its value, this on a scale that is larger than normal. The wide gap of price differentials between lows and highs and lows again points to gyrating emotions as a cause for the price action.
- Thus the fact that WTI Crude Oil went into this weekend near its weekly lows again is rather odd considering that no one knows what is really going to happen with the Iranian situation. This suggests that large traders have become comfortable with the current status and this is perhaps causing the price range we have seen. They are betting it seems on hopeful outcomes. In late May the price of WTI Crude Oil did touch the $85.000 vicinity and the commodity is within its lower prices via a one month chart – showing a more comfortable attitude from large players. However, the climb higher in the middle of this past week, clearly shows nervousness can develop and remains ready to strike upwards via buying when emotions get rattled because of the Iranian situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment