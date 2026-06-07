Türkiye, Azerbaijan And Georgia To Hold Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Istanbul

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia will take place in Istanbul tomorrow,reports.

According to reports by Haber Global citing sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the meeting will bring together Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili.

The ministers are expected to review existing trilateral cooperation and discuss future areas of joint activity between the three countries.

Regional developments, foreign policy coordination and cooperation in the South Caucasus are expected to feature prominently on the agenda, alongside discussions on strengthening transport connectivity, regional transit routes, energy security and trade-economic relations.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to underline the growing strategic importance of the South Caucasus amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, economic challenges and security risks.

The meeting is also expected to emphasize the importance of the trilateral cooperation mechanism as a practical and result-oriented platform contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Officials are expected to highlight that Türkiye's close and multifaceted relations with Azerbaijan and Georgia have played a significant role in strengthening regional integration and economic cooperation.

Particular attention will reportedly be paid to the development of transport infrastructure within the Middle Corridor, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway railway project, expansion of logistics networks and increasing regional transit capacity.