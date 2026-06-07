Over 1,000 Residential Land Plots Distributed Returnee Families

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Commission for Addressing Migrants' Problems says 488 migrant families, comprising 2,622 individuals, returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries over the past 24 hours, while residential land plots were distributed to 1,024 returnee families across four provinces.

In its daily report, the commission said the families entered and were registered through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala, and Pul-i-Abrisham crossings on Saturday.

It added that 460 families returned through Torkham, 22 through Spin Boldak, three through Pul-i-Abrisham in Nimroz province and another three through Islam Qala in Herat province.

The Transport and Transfer Committee reported that 579 families, comprising 3,156 individuals, were relocated to various provinces during the same period, with more than 2.5 million afghanis allocated for transportation costs.

The Financial Affairs Committee also said it provided cash assistance to 602 returnee families, distributing over 4.9 million afghanis among them.

According to the report, returnees also received health, food, and telecommunications services, including the distribution of 483 SIM cards.

In addition, residential land plots were allocated to 466 families in Nangarhar, 17 in Ghazni, 202 in Farah and 339 in Helmand.

Overall, 1,024 returnee families received residential plots in a single day, bringing the total number of distributed plots to 39,515.

hz/sa