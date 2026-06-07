IEA Leader Urges Vigilance In Political, Economic, Military Sectors

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has emphasized the importance of coordination among institutions and the need for officials to avoid negligence in political, economic, and military affairs.

IEA deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on his X account that Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada met on Sunday with heads and teachers of jihadist madrasas, officials of religious publication review bodies, orphanage administrators, and several other scholars.

During the meeting, he said:“Do not be negligent, do not become heedless of your purpose. Officials in institutions should also avoid negligence, and efforts must be made to ensure that no negligence occurs in political, economic, and military fields. In all areas, free yourselves from negligence. Allah Almighty has granted you a great opportunity for religious service today.

Establishing Sharia in the current era requires patience and perseverance. Become a means of guiding people and make full use of this opportunity. Cooperate with other institutions and maintain strong mutual trust. Scholars should properly fulfill their responsibilities.”

The IEA leader further said that scholars should work for the preservation of religious values, social reform, implementation of Sharia, public awareness through sermons, and intellectual and moral guidance through preaching and advice.

He also stressed the importance of knowledge, saying that societal reform is only possible through education and religious learning.

He added:“Pay greater attention to the education, training, belief, thinking, and mindset of students. Guide their moral and intellectual development and keep them away from frivolous activities. Provide an environment for study and productive engagement, instill a habit of reading, and explain its importance to them. Students should be properly taught religion and Hadith so they can deliver effective speeches wherever they go.”

According to Fitrat, participants at the end of the meeting renewed their allegiance to the leader of the Islamic Emirate and pledged continued support for the Islamic system.

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