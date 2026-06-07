403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets UAE Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. Additionally, they discussed several topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment