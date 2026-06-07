Modi Govt Has No Concern For Common Man: Yathindra On LPG Price Hike

Karnataka Minister for Urban Development Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticised the central government's decision to increase domestic LPG prices, alleging that the Modi government has no concern for the common man. He asserted that the price hike serves as a significant burden on the public and warned that it would negatively impact the economy.

The son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further asserted that during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure, the prices of all essential commodities remained significantly lower. He claimed that the then-government had purchased bonds specifically to subsidise and reduce costs for the public.

'Modi Govt Has No Concern For People'

"The Modi government has no concern for the people. They are increasing prices as if they don't care whether the public is ruined or not. Price hikes are a burden on people and will hit the economy hard," said Siddaramaiah.

"However, during our government's tenure at the Centre, prices of all essentials were lower. Our government had purchased bonds and reduced prices," added Siddaramaiah.

Centre Defends Price Hike

Siddaramiah's remarks came after the central government hiked Domestic LPG prices by Rs 29 per cylinder today. With this latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said on Sunday that the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada. It said in a release that the beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600.

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