UN Security Council To Discuss Afghanistan On Monday

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the meeting will take place at UN headquarters in New York at 10:00 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. Kabul time). Georgette Gagnon, UNAMA's Officer-in-Charge and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, is expected to present an update on the situation in Afghanistan.

According to UNAMA, the briefing comes ahead of a separate Security Council meeting scheduled for June 16, when members are expected to discuss the extension of the mission's mandate in Afghanistan. The Council previously approved only a three-month extension, reflecting ongoing discussions among member states about the mission's future role.

The meeting takes place as Afghanistan continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of people dependent on aid amid widespread poverty, food insecurity and funding shortfalls. UN agencies have repeatedly warned that declining international assistance is limiting their ability to reach vulnerable communities across the country.

The Security Council is also expected to hear concerns over restrictions on women and girls, who remain barred from secondary and higher education under Taliban policies. Human rights groups and Western governments have continued to press the Taliban to reverse the restrictions, while UN officials have warned that the measures are harming Afghanistan's long-term development and international engagement prospects.

UNAMA has remained the United Nations' principal political mission in Afghanistan since 2002, supporting humanitarian coordination, human rights monitoring and engagement with Afghan authorities and international stakeholders. The mission's mandate has been renewed annually by the Security Council, though debates over its future direction have intensified since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.