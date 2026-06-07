J & K Takes TET Row Back To SC

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for all in-service teachers of primary and upper primary classes, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said on Saturday.

Announcing the development, the minister said the government had fulfilled its commitment to pursue the matter before the apex court and remained committed to protecting the interests of teachers in the Union Territory.

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“As committed, the review petition has been filed before the Honourable Supreme Court. The government has consistently pursued this matter and remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of our teachers,” Itoo said in a post on X.

The move comes in response to a Supreme Court order issued last year, which made it mandatory for all in-service teachers teaching primary and upper primary classes to qualify the TET within two years in order to continue in service.

The issue has generated concern among a section of teachers, prompting the government to seek legal recourse.

On May 30, Itoo had said the government had acted responsibly and proactively on the issue and had taken concrete steps to address teachers' concerns.

“We have consistently taken up this matter and, more importantly, followed it up with concrete action. In the past as well, we have acted to protect the interests of our teachers,” she had said.

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The minister had also stated that the government had accorded sanction for filing a review petition and that the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs had directed its Standing Counsel to initiate the necessary legal proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the School Education Department kept in abeyance its order designating the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)/State School Standards Authority (SSSA) as the nodal agency for conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test in the Union Territory.

The filing of the review petition is expected to bring temporary relief to concerned teachers as the matter awaits consideration by the Supreme Court.

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