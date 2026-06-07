Condition Of Injured Azerbaijani Citizens In Azov Sea Revealed
"Employees of the embassy's Consular Section are currently in the city of Yeysk, providing the necessary consular assistance to injured and rescued Azerbaijani citizens. The condition of the injured is assessed as good, and several of them are expected to be discharged from hospital in the near future.
Within the framework of search and rescue operations being carried out by the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation, efforts to identify the deceased and complete other necessary procedures are continuing.
At the same time, the necessary measures are being taken to process documentation for the rescued Azerbaijani citizens and organize their return to Azerbaijan.--
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