Gaza Death Toll Rises To 72,971

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 72,971 martyrs in addition to 173,128 wounded since the start of the offensive on October 7, 2023.

Medical sources in Gaza reported today that hospitals in the Strip received 10 martyrs and 36 wounded in the past 48 hours.

They indicated that the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire on October 11 has risen to 961, and the total number of wounded to 3,020, while 782 bodies have been recovered.

They explained that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and rescue teams have been unable to reach them so far.