Global Crisis Behind LPG Price Rise, Say BJP Leaders As Domestic Cylinder Prices Hiked

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) As domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder on Sunday, Union Ministers and NDA leaders attributed the hike to global energy disruptions and rising international fuel costs.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the increase was part of a broader global trend. "Due to global challenges, such a crisis has emerged. If we look across the world, prices of petroleum products have increased from 30 per cent to 130 per cent, and LPG and CNG prices have increased from 30 per cent to 300 per cent. Because of the global crisis, all countries are being affected in some way or the other. Certainly, India is also affected, and the entire supply chain has been disrupted," he said.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also described the situation as temporary. "The world is going through a period of major crises and challenges. The impact of this war has affected the entire world, and no one can ignore it. India has also been affected and will continue to be affected. However, I believe this is a temporary problem and should not be seen as a permanent issue."

Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman said the government would attempt to manage the impact, adding: "We understand that this increase is linked to global factors and international trends. If prices have risen, we believe that efforts will be made to balance the situation. The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister will certainly work towards finding a solution."

JD-U national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said global conditions were impacting all economies. "When we compare India with other countries of the world, our citizens are also facing difficulties, but in many parts of the world, people are facing even greater challenges. The global situation has become quite abnormal, and serious questions are being raised about the world economy."

The statements come after domestic cooking gas LPG prices were raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, taking the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 942 from Rs 913, according to industry sources.

The hike follows a Rs 60 increase in March, with oil marketing companies continuing to face losses on subsidised domestic LPG sales amid elevated global energy prices and supply disruptions.

Industry estimates suggest state-run oil companies were earlier losing around Rs 703 per cylinder, with petrol and diesel also being sold below cost despite recent revisions. Petrol and diesel prices have reportedly increased cumulatively in recent months, while CNG rates have also seen upward adjustments.