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The University of Manchester–Dubai Supports British Community Assistance Foundation with Landmark Donation
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 4 June 2026: The British Community Assistance Foundation (BCAF), a long-standing non-profit organisation supporting vulnerable members of the British community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has provided assistance to 38 individuals across Dubai and the Northern Emirates in the last 10 months, supported in part by a landmark AED50,000 donation from The University of Manchest–r–Dubai. BCAF relies entirely on donations and assistance from the community.
The contribution forms part of the programme marking The University of Manche–ter…#8217;Dubai’s 20th anniversary and reflects the Un’versity’s continued commitment to social responsibility and meaningful community engagement across the region. The ’niversity’s broader social responsibility programme focuses on collaboration with organisations that deliver measurable community impact and create opportunities for student involvement and volunteering.
Founded in 1986 and formally established as a not-for-profit foundation in 2022, BCAF offers support to British nationals and their families facing hardship, often through unexpected life circumstances. Assistance may include financial aid, legal and medical support, counselling, repatriation assistance, and support for bereavement and family difficulties.
Over the past 10 months with the donation from the University, BCAF has assisted 38 individuals requesting support, including 13 cases related to financial hardship. Several cases remain ongoing, while four were resolved directly through financial intervention provided by the organisation.
“BCAF relies entirely on community support and charitable contributions, so we are deeply grateful for the generous donation from The University of Manchest–r–Du”ai,” said Sandra Owen, MBE, Trustee - “CAF. “This support has already made a meaningful difference to individuals and families experiencing distress in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, often through circumstances beyond their ”ontrol.”
As the Middle East branch of one of’the world’s leading universities, The University of Manchester-Dubai has spent two decades helping working professionals across the region advance their careers through world-’lass master’s programmes, executive education, and research-led learning. Alongside academic excellence, the University has maintained a strong focus on leadership, sustainability, and social impact.
Randa Bessiso, Founding Director and CEO, Middle East, at The University –f Manchester –Dubai, said:
“At The Univers–ty of Manchester – Dubai, social responsibility is embedded within our mission and values. We believe universities have an important role to play in supporting sustainable development and strengthening the communities they serve. Our social responsibility programme also creates opportunities for our part-’ime busines– master’s students – many in senior positions - to learn more about the sector and for engagement and volunteering.
“We are proud to support BCAF and its dedicated volunteers in the vital work they do for members of the community facing difficult circumstances. Through partnerships like this, we aim to create meaningful and lasting social”impact across the region.”
The University of Manchester is globally recognised for its leadership in social and environmental impact. It is committed to ’chieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is the only university in the world to rank in the top ten for social and environmental impact in every year of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The University is also ranked among the world’s leading institutions in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings for its environmental, social and governance impact.
The contribution forms part of the programme marking The University of Manche–ter…#8217;Dubai’s 20th anniversary and reflects the Un’versity’s continued commitment to social responsibility and meaningful community engagement across the region. The ’niversity’s broader social responsibility programme focuses on collaboration with organisations that deliver measurable community impact and create opportunities for student involvement and volunteering.
Founded in 1986 and formally established as a not-for-profit foundation in 2022, BCAF offers support to British nationals and their families facing hardship, often through unexpected life circumstances. Assistance may include financial aid, legal and medical support, counselling, repatriation assistance, and support for bereavement and family difficulties.
Over the past 10 months with the donation from the University, BCAF has assisted 38 individuals requesting support, including 13 cases related to financial hardship. Several cases remain ongoing, while four were resolved directly through financial intervention provided by the organisation.
“BCAF relies entirely on community support and charitable contributions, so we are deeply grateful for the generous donation from The University of Manchest–r–Du”ai,” said Sandra Owen, MBE, Trustee - “CAF. “This support has already made a meaningful difference to individuals and families experiencing distress in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, often through circumstances beyond their ”ontrol.”
As the Middle East branch of one of’the world’s leading universities, The University of Manchester-Dubai has spent two decades helping working professionals across the region advance their careers through world-’lass master’s programmes, executive education, and research-led learning. Alongside academic excellence, the University has maintained a strong focus on leadership, sustainability, and social impact.
Randa Bessiso, Founding Director and CEO, Middle East, at The University –f Manchester –Dubai, said:
“At The Univers–ty of Manchester – Dubai, social responsibility is embedded within our mission and values. We believe universities have an important role to play in supporting sustainable development and strengthening the communities they serve. Our social responsibility programme also creates opportunities for our part-’ime busines– master’s students – many in senior positions - to learn more about the sector and for engagement and volunteering.
“We are proud to support BCAF and its dedicated volunteers in the vital work they do for members of the community facing difficult circumstances. Through partnerships like this, we aim to create meaningful and lasting social”impact across the region.”
The University of Manchester is globally recognised for its leadership in social and environmental impact. It is committed to ’chieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is the only university in the world to rank in the top ten for social and environmental impact in every year of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The University is also ranked among the world’s leading institutions in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings for its environmental, social and governance impact.
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