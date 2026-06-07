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HWPL Launches Middle East SDGs Peace Implementation Committee with Regional Leaders
(MENAFN- HWPL) On June 6, HWPL held the online event titled “Middle East (Iraq) SDGs Peace Implementation Committee: For an Unfading Tomorrow” bringing together figures from the fields of religion, international law, peace education, media, and youth affairs from Iraq and across the Middle East to discuss practical measures for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthening community recovery. The event also introduced the direction and objectives of the newly launched Peace Implementation Committee.
Countries across the Middle East, including Iraq, have faced prolonged conflict, sectarian divisions, and social instability, leading to growing calls for cooperation in education, community restoration, youth engagement, and interfaith trust-building. As reconstruction and social integration efforts continue, interest has increased in collaborative approaches involving civil society, religious institutions, media, and educational sectors. Building on its long-standing engagement with religious and civic leaders in the region, HWPL convened the event to explore locally driven initiatives linked to the SDGs.
A central outcome of the meeting was the presentation of the Middle East SDGs Peace Implementation Committee. Comprising representatives from religious communities, international law, peace education, media, and youth organizations, the committee was established to facilitate joint projects aimed at addressing local challenges and promoting a culture of peace.
Dr. Sarteep Aziz Fars, Professor at the College of Islamic Sciences at the University of Sulaimani, stated “Religion exists to safeguard human dignity and the value of life rather than to divide societies. Interfaith dialogue is not about abandoning one’s beliefs, but about fostering mutual understanding, which in turn creates trust and opens the way for cooperation.”
Ms. Barween Ameen, founding committee member of ASUDA, said “Attending the HWPL World Peace Summit in September 2025 allowed me to connect with peace practitioners from around the world. I hope to continue promoting the values of love and peace through educational institutions.”
Based on the outcomes of the meeting, HWPL plans to initiate peace educator training programs and expand exchanges with provincial council officials. The organization also intends to continue promoting support for the DPCW and state-level initiatives, while further expanding its activities in Iraq through the official registration of its local branch and the development of follow-up projects under the Middle East SDGs Peace Implementation Committee.
Countries across the Middle East, including Iraq, have faced prolonged conflict, sectarian divisions, and social instability, leading to growing calls for cooperation in education, community restoration, youth engagement, and interfaith trust-building. As reconstruction and social integration efforts continue, interest has increased in collaborative approaches involving civil society, religious institutions, media, and educational sectors. Building on its long-standing engagement with religious and civic leaders in the region, HWPL convened the event to explore locally driven initiatives linked to the SDGs.
A central outcome of the meeting was the presentation of the Middle East SDGs Peace Implementation Committee. Comprising representatives from religious communities, international law, peace education, media, and youth organizations, the committee was established to facilitate joint projects aimed at addressing local challenges and promoting a culture of peace.
Dr. Sarteep Aziz Fars, Professor at the College of Islamic Sciences at the University of Sulaimani, stated “Religion exists to safeguard human dignity and the value of life rather than to divide societies. Interfaith dialogue is not about abandoning one’s beliefs, but about fostering mutual understanding, which in turn creates trust and opens the way for cooperation.”
Ms. Barween Ameen, founding committee member of ASUDA, said “Attending the HWPL World Peace Summit in September 2025 allowed me to connect with peace practitioners from around the world. I hope to continue promoting the values of love and peace through educational institutions.”
Based on the outcomes of the meeting, HWPL plans to initiate peace educator training programs and expand exchanges with provincial council officials. The organization also intends to continue promoting support for the DPCW and state-level initiatives, while further expanding its activities in Iraq through the official registration of its local branch and the development of follow-up projects under the Middle East SDGs Peace Implementation Committee.
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