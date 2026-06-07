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Sun, Skin, and Simplicity: Corine de Farme's Summer Edit
(MENAFN- Catch Communications) Dubai, UAE – June 2026 – As the temperatures rise and summer settles in, routines slow down, skin needs a little more love, and the products we reach for every day start to matter even more. This season, French pharmacy favourite Corine de Farme is here with a collection of everyday essentials that put gentleness first. From the very first bath to the finishing touch on a night out, each product is rooted in over 55 years of clean, natural formulation and the kind of quiet confidence that only comes from a brand born in a pharmacy.
For the little ones, summer calls for extra care. Heat, humidity, and long days in and out of the pool mean baby's skin needs products that are soft enough to use every single day. The Baby Lotion Natural Origin is a go-to for parents who want to keep things simple and safe. Enriched with Calendula extract and vegetable Glycerin, it cleanses, softens, and moisturises in one gentle step, no rinsing needed. With 96% natural origin ingredients and a formula free from parabens, alcohol, and soap, it is the kind of product that earns its place on the shelf from day one.
When you are out and about, the Baby Water Essential Wipes are the effortless refresh every parent reaches for. Made from fibres of vegetable origin and gentle enough for newborns, they handle everything from nappy changes to sticky summer hands with the same soft, clean touch. Hypoallergenic and housed in a resealable pack, they travel as easily as the family does.
Bath time in summer deserves to feel like a ritual. The Gentle Baby Bath Sulfate Free and Baby Hair & Body Wash Extra Gentle make it exactly that. Both free from sulfates, soap, and parabens, and both enriched with soothing Calendula extract, they cleanse skin and hair with a lightness that never strips or irritates. The two-in-one wash leaves a delicate, comforting scent on skin and keeps fine baby hair silky long after the towel comes out. It is the kind of bath time you both look forward to.
Self-care does not stop at the nursery door. For women, Corine de Farme's Intimate Care Gel Protect Lily Flower brings the same pharmaceutical-grade gentleness to personal care. Formulated at physiological pH and enriched with Lily Flower extract, prebiotic, and lactic acid, it keeps the intimate area balanced, comfortable, and protected through the heat of summer. Free from parabens, sulfates, and alcohol, and tested under gynaecological and dermatological supervision, it is a product that earns its spot in every woman's routine.
And for those summer evenings when a bold nail look is the final touch before heading out, the Nail Polish Remover makes the switch effortless. Quick, clean, and gentle on the nails, it is one of those small essentials that quietly keeps everything running smoothly.
Whether you are navigating life with a newborn, refreshing your self-care shelf, or simply reaching for products that feel as good as they work, Corine de Farme is the edit your summer routine has been waiting for. The collection is available across leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, and pharmacies in the UAE, and online via major e-commerce platforms.
For the little ones, summer calls for extra care. Heat, humidity, and long days in and out of the pool mean baby's skin needs products that are soft enough to use every single day. The Baby Lotion Natural Origin is a go-to for parents who want to keep things simple and safe. Enriched with Calendula extract and vegetable Glycerin, it cleanses, softens, and moisturises in one gentle step, no rinsing needed. With 96% natural origin ingredients and a formula free from parabens, alcohol, and soap, it is the kind of product that earns its place on the shelf from day one.
When you are out and about, the Baby Water Essential Wipes are the effortless refresh every parent reaches for. Made from fibres of vegetable origin and gentle enough for newborns, they handle everything from nappy changes to sticky summer hands with the same soft, clean touch. Hypoallergenic and housed in a resealable pack, they travel as easily as the family does.
Bath time in summer deserves to feel like a ritual. The Gentle Baby Bath Sulfate Free and Baby Hair & Body Wash Extra Gentle make it exactly that. Both free from sulfates, soap, and parabens, and both enriched with soothing Calendula extract, they cleanse skin and hair with a lightness that never strips or irritates. The two-in-one wash leaves a delicate, comforting scent on skin and keeps fine baby hair silky long after the towel comes out. It is the kind of bath time you both look forward to.
Self-care does not stop at the nursery door. For women, Corine de Farme's Intimate Care Gel Protect Lily Flower brings the same pharmaceutical-grade gentleness to personal care. Formulated at physiological pH and enriched with Lily Flower extract, prebiotic, and lactic acid, it keeps the intimate area balanced, comfortable, and protected through the heat of summer. Free from parabens, sulfates, and alcohol, and tested under gynaecological and dermatological supervision, it is a product that earns its spot in every woman's routine.
And for those summer evenings when a bold nail look is the final touch before heading out, the Nail Polish Remover makes the switch effortless. Quick, clean, and gentle on the nails, it is one of those small essentials that quietly keeps everything running smoothly.
Whether you are navigating life with a newborn, refreshing your self-care shelf, or simply reaching for products that feel as good as they work, Corine de Farme is the edit your summer routine has been waiting for. The collection is available across leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, and pharmacies in the UAE, and online via major e-commerce platforms.
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