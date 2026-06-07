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KIA EARNS FOUR HONORS IN U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT’S 2026 “BEST ADVENTURE VEHICLES” AWARDS
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 3, 2026: U.S. News & World Report has named four Kia models to its inaugural “Best Adventure Vehicles” awards, highlighting Kia’s range of models suited for road trips and outdoor adventures. The 2026 Kia Carnival was named Best Minivan for Camping, the 2026 Kia K5 earned Best Car for Road-Tripping, the 2026 Kia Niro won Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for Road-Tripping, and the 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid was awarded Best Compact Hybrid SUV for Road-Tripping.
“These awards recognize Kia’s commitment to offering vehicles that meet the needs of a wide range of drivers, whether they’re planning a weekend getaway, a long-distance road trip or everyday family adventures,” said Russell Wager, vice president marketing, Kia America. “From the spacious and flexible Carnival to the refined K5 sedan and the efficient Niro and Sportage Hybrid SUVs, Kia continues to deliver vehicles designed for the way customers travel today.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the inaugural Best Adventure Vehicles awards recognize standout vehicles designed for camping, road-tripping and off-road exploration. Winners were selected using category-specific methodologies evaluating capability, cargo space, passenger comfort, fuel economy, available adventure-focused features and overall vehicle quality.
The award-winning Kia lineup reflects a range of adventure-friendly strengths, from the Carnival’s spacious interior and flexibility to the K5’s refined ride quality and comfort. The Niro and Sportage Hybrid also earned recognition for delivering fuel-efficient performance paired with the versatility and practicality road-trippers value most.
“The idea of an ‘adventure vehicle’ means something different to every buyer, and four models from Kia’s wide array of vehicles perfectly fit the traveling needs of families of various sizes,” said John Vincent, senior editor/vehicle testing at U.S. News & World Report. “For those just starting out and watching every penny they spend on gas, there’s the Niro and Sportage Hybrid. For larger families, the Carnival and K5 offer spacious cabins and great road manners.”
To determine the winners, U.S. News evaluated 148 new vehicles across 18 car, SUV, minivan and truck classes. Vehicles were assessed using methodologies tailored to off-roading, road-tripping and camping needs. Read more about the 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles awards here.
About Kia Corporation
Kia () is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ –reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.
“These awards recognize Kia’s commitment to offering vehicles that meet the needs of a wide range of drivers, whether they’re planning a weekend getaway, a long-distance road trip or everyday family adventures,” said Russell Wager, vice president marketing, Kia America. “From the spacious and flexible Carnival to the refined K5 sedan and the efficient Niro and Sportage Hybrid SUVs, Kia continues to deliver vehicles designed for the way customers travel today.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the inaugural Best Adventure Vehicles awards recognize standout vehicles designed for camping, road-tripping and off-road exploration. Winners were selected using category-specific methodologies evaluating capability, cargo space, passenger comfort, fuel economy, available adventure-focused features and overall vehicle quality.
The award-winning Kia lineup reflects a range of adventure-friendly strengths, from the Carnival’s spacious interior and flexibility to the K5’s refined ride quality and comfort. The Niro and Sportage Hybrid also earned recognition for delivering fuel-efficient performance paired with the versatility and practicality road-trippers value most.
“The idea of an ‘adventure vehicle’ means something different to every buyer, and four models from Kia’s wide array of vehicles perfectly fit the traveling needs of families of various sizes,” said John Vincent, senior editor/vehicle testing at U.S. News & World Report. “For those just starting out and watching every penny they spend on gas, there’s the Niro and Sportage Hybrid. For larger families, the Carnival and K5 offer spacious cabins and great road manners.”
To determine the winners, U.S. News evaluated 148 new vehicles across 18 car, SUV, minivan and truck classes. Vehicles were assessed using methodologies tailored to off-roading, road-tripping and camping needs. Read more about the 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles awards here.
About Kia Corporation
Kia () is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ –reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.
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