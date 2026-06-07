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Dhurandhar Star Rakesh Bedi to Play Prominent Role in Sonu Tyag’’s Spiritual Web Seri‘s ‘Two Great Ma’ters’
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Mumbai, India – Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who is riding high on the phenomenal success of the blockbuster films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has joined Sonu Tyagi’s much-awaited spiritual web series ‘Two Great Mas’ers’ in a prominent role.
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. He is the founder of Approach Entertainment (a Film Production, Celebrity Management & Entertainment Marketing Company), Approach Communications (a PR & Integrated Communications Agency), and Go Spiritual (a Spiritual & Wellness Organization).
The series, created & co-produced by Sonu Tyagi, explores the profound teachings and philosophies of two legendary spiritual ma—ters — Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda — presented through engaging contemporary storytelling that makes ancient wisdom relevant for the modern audience.
‘Two G’eat Masters’ is produced by Juni Films in association with Approach Entertainment and supported by Go Spiritual. The series is based on the acclaimed book by author Amrit Gupta. It is directed by Anurag Sharma & Sonu Tyagi and also features Anurag Sharma, Deep Sharma, Pavli Kashyap, and Durga Kamboj in key roles along with Rakesh Bedi.
Sonu Tyagi, Creator and Co-Producer of the “eries, said: “I am delighted that Rakesh Bedi ji has ‘ecome part of …#8217;Two Great Masters’. After the huge success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, his association adds tremendous value and reach to the project. Our goal is to take the inspiring messages of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda to audiences across’the world. In today’s stressful times, this series aims to provide mental peace, positivity, an” spiritual awakening.”
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, producer, lyricist, and entrepreneur hailing from Ghaziabad and based in Mumbai. With professional qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking, he brings deep insight into human behavior and storytelling. He is the Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual.
Recently, he was honore“ as one of the “Top Mos” Leaders in Mental Health” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards. He is also Co-Producer of the upcoming international film Liberation and Creative Producer of the satirical comedy Camp Decent starring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey.
Approach Entertainment is one of India’s leading award-winning integrated entertainment and media companies founded by Sonu Tyagi. It specializes in Celebrity Management, Film & Web Series Production, Advertising, Corporate Films, Events, Film Marketing, and Entertainment Marketing, with a strong pan-India presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and other major cities.
Approach Communications, the PR & Integrated Communications arm of the group, is a full-fledged award-winning agency catering to Corporate, Healthcare, Entertainment, Finance, Education, and Social sectors. Approach Bollywood serves as the group’s specialized Bollywood Newswire and Content Dissemination platform.
Go Spiritual is a prominent spiritual and wellness organization founded by Sonu Tyagi. Dedicated to promoting spiritual awareness, mental health, holistic wellness, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, organic living, spiritual tourism, philanthropy, and positive media content, it works towards building a more conscious and compassionate society.
The organization regularly conducts awareness campaigns and community programs. It has launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App and is preparing to introduce its own Web TV and OTT platform dedicated to uplifting and conscious content.
The makers are gearing up for a grand multi-platform release of the series across leading OTT platforms, television channels, and digital mediums very soon.
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. He is the founder of Approach Entertainment (a Film Production, Celebrity Management & Entertainment Marketing Company), Approach Communications (a PR & Integrated Communications Agency), and Go Spiritual (a Spiritual & Wellness Organization).
The series, created & co-produced by Sonu Tyagi, explores the profound teachings and philosophies of two legendary spiritual ma—ters — Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda — presented through engaging contemporary storytelling that makes ancient wisdom relevant for the modern audience.
‘Two G’eat Masters’ is produced by Juni Films in association with Approach Entertainment and supported by Go Spiritual. The series is based on the acclaimed book by author Amrit Gupta. It is directed by Anurag Sharma & Sonu Tyagi and also features Anurag Sharma, Deep Sharma, Pavli Kashyap, and Durga Kamboj in key roles along with Rakesh Bedi.
Sonu Tyagi, Creator and Co-Producer of the “eries, said: “I am delighted that Rakesh Bedi ji has ‘ecome part of …#8217;Two Great Masters’. After the huge success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, his association adds tremendous value and reach to the project. Our goal is to take the inspiring messages of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda to audiences across’the world. In today’s stressful times, this series aims to provide mental peace, positivity, an” spiritual awakening.”
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director, producer, lyricist, and entrepreneur hailing from Ghaziabad and based in Mumbai. With professional qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking, he brings deep insight into human behavior and storytelling. He is the Founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual.
Recently, he was honore“ as one of the “Top Mos” Leaders in Mental Health” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards. He is also Co-Producer of the upcoming international film Liberation and Creative Producer of the satirical comedy Camp Decent starring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey.
Approach Entertainment is one of India’s leading award-winning integrated entertainment and media companies founded by Sonu Tyagi. It specializes in Celebrity Management, Film & Web Series Production, Advertising, Corporate Films, Events, Film Marketing, and Entertainment Marketing, with a strong pan-India presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and other major cities.
Approach Communications, the PR & Integrated Communications arm of the group, is a full-fledged award-winning agency catering to Corporate, Healthcare, Entertainment, Finance, Education, and Social sectors. Approach Bollywood serves as the group’s specialized Bollywood Newswire and Content Dissemination platform.
Go Spiritual is a prominent spiritual and wellness organization founded by Sonu Tyagi. Dedicated to promoting spiritual awareness, mental health, holistic wellness, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, organic living, spiritual tourism, philanthropy, and positive media content, it works towards building a more conscious and compassionate society.
The organization regularly conducts awareness campaigns and community programs. It has launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App and is preparing to introduce its own Web TV and OTT platform dedicated to uplifting and conscious content.
The makers are gearing up for a grand multi-platform release of the series across leading OTT platforms, television channels, and digital mediums very soon.
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