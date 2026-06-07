DIY Garden Ideas: 5 Creative Ways To Turn Old Vegetable Baskets Into Stylish Planters

From hanging baskets and vertical gardens to colourful painted planters, these simple upcycling hacks can instantly elevate your balcony, terrace or backyard while promoting sustainable gardening.

Turn a plastic vegetable basket into a trendy hanging planter with minimal effort. Simply attach sturdy ropes or chains to the four corners and suspend it from a balcony, pergola or garden hook. Cascading plants such as money plant, petunia, ivy or spider plant look stunning in hanging baskets and instantly add a lush, decorative touch.

Small vegetable baskets make excellent tabletop planters for succulents, cacti and other compact indoor plants. Fill the basket with cocopeat or potting mix, add your favourite greenery and place it on a coffee table, study desk or kitchen counter. It's an easy way to bring freshness and natural beauty into your living space.

Short on gardening space? Use multiple plastic baskets to create a vertical garden. Secure them to a wall or stack them creatively to grow herbs, leafy greens or flowering plants. This vertical setup maximises limited space while creating an eye-catching green feature for balconies, patios and small urban homes.

Refresh an old basket with a coat of bright paint and decorative patterns. Choose vibrant colours, geometric designs or floral motifs to match your garden aesthetic. A painted planter not only looks attractive but also adds personality and a playful touch to your outdoor or indoor garden décor.

Large plastic baskets can double as grow bags for vegetables and herbs. Their mesh structure prevents waterlogging and encourages healthy root growth, making them ideal for growing tomatoes, chillies, coriander, spinach and other kitchen garden favourites. It's a practical and sustainable solution for home gardeners looking to make the most of available materials.