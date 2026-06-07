'He Didn't Seem To Have Too Much Gas Left In The Tank': Karim On Pant's Dismissal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes Rishabh Pant's dismissal on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan was more a result of fatigue and dehydration than poor shot selection, after the left-hander's impressive innings ended on 81.

Pant, who was removed as India's vice-captain ahead of the series with the role being handed to KL Rahul, appeared set for a century after batting fluently alongside skipper Shubman Gill. However, the wicketkeeper-batter fell for 81 off 121 balls when he miscued an attacking stroke and was caught at mid-off off Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Karim believes that Pant looked in complete control for most of his innings and was surprised to see him depart in that fashion.

"I was expecting a big knock from Rishabh Pant because he seemed to be in control, despite that outside edge for which no review was taken," Karim told Jio Hotstar.

The former national selector felt Pant's physical condition in the extreme heat may have contributed to the dismissal.

"However, I felt that an over before his dismissal, he was beginning to lose energy. He didn't seem to have too much gas left in the tank. He required some treatment from the physio, and I think he was getting dehydrated. So perhaps it was a lapse in concentration more than anything else," he added.

Karim also pointed out that the shot was uncharacteristic of Pant, who is generally known for calculated aggression despite his attacking reputation.

"Rarely do you see Rishabh Pant go for a big shot when both long-on and long-off are stationed on the boundary. He was simply trying to accelerate but didn't get the right ball to play that shot," he said.

"Because, whenever he decides to go big, he is usually very decisive with his footwork and the deliveries he chooses to attack," he added.

Pant's innings played a key role in India's commanding first-innings total of 564/8 declared, helping the hosts tighten their grip on the match despite falling 19 runs short of what would have been his seventh Test century.